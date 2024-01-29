 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 29 January 2024

0️⃣ PATCH 1.05 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 13303998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Gameplay changes]
  • Time Circle completion time reduced by 20%
  • Refined tree collision boxes in the Stone Age stage
  • Refined Gargoyle and Golden Gargoyle collision boxes
  • Hua Hu's speed increases by 5% when swallowing Damascus
  • Hua Hu can now walk over small obstacles after doubling in size
  • Increased Shrinker purchasable boost on damage (0.5 -> 2.5, 2 levels)
  • Plasma weapon boosted
  • Ice Orb weapon: freeze effect duration increased by 30%
  • Fixed: many enemies have inaccurate freeze_resistance values
  • Fixed incorrect tiers for Tutankhamun and T-Rex Bosses
  • Kraken suction nerfed
[QoL]
  • Fixed: Boss music not playing when Boss appears in Skies of Egypt and Ice Age
  • Fixed: Pyramid collider is too small
  • Fixed: Pyramid crashes the Sandbox
  • Fixed: White Wings "Resurrect" button label not translated
  • Fixed: inaccurate language selection labels for Chinese, Korean, and Japanese (h/t nubecula)
  • Fixed: Nobu textures are blurred when giant
  • Fixed: Hua Hu's collider is too big
  • Fixed: Purple Fog damages player when giant (it should not)
  • Reduced Flail hit SFX volume
  • Boomerang weapon: tuned to remove flickering at high projectile speed
  • Time Circles: Improved lighting and legibility
  • T-Rex Boss health bar is now more visible (placed just under him)

Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192

Thank you for playing our game!

  • Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)

Enjoying Time Survivors: Chapter 0? Get the full game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211390/Time_Survivors/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2455501 Depot 2455501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link