Patch Notes V0.4.1.6592

Hello, Shapers!

Our big Community-inspired update is just around the corner, but in the meantime, we still have a few small fixes to add to our previous update. The small patch we pushed today has performance improvements targeted toward low-end machines and fixes an issue that was stopping Volt Colossus from attacking.

Changelog V0.4.1.6592:

Optimization

Reduced the number of decals used in the city, low-end machines should see about 10% more frames

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Volt Colossus to stop attacking entirely when the player triggered EMP during certain animations

Stay awesome,

Metric Empire