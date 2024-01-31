Patch Notes V0.4.1.6592

Hello, Shapers!
Our big Community-inspired update is just around the corner, but in the meantime, we still have a few small fixes to add to our previous update. The small patch we pushed today has performance improvements targeted toward low-end machines and fixes an issue that was stopping Volt Colossus from attacking.
Changelog V0.4.1.6592:
Optimization
- Reduced the number of decals used in the city, low-end machines should see about 10% more frames
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Volt Colossus to stop attacking entirely when the player triggered EMP during certain animations
Stay awesome,
Metric Empire
Changed files in this update