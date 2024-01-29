🍄 PATCH 1.05 🍄

[Gameplay changes]
- Time Circle completion time reduced by 20%
- Refined tree collision boxes in the Stone Age stage
- Refined Gargoyle and Golden Gargoyle collision boxes
- Hua Hu's speed increases by 5% when swallowing Damascus
- Hua Hu can now walk over small obstacles after doubling in size
- Increased Shrinker purchasable boost on damage (0.5 -> 2.5, 2 levels)
- Plasma weapon boosted
- Ice Orb weapon: freeze effect duration increased by 30%
- Fixed: many enemies have inaccurate freeze_resistance values
- Fixed incorrect tiers for Tutankhamun and T-Rex Bosses
- Kraken suction nerfed
[QoL]
- Fixed: Boss music not playing when Boss appears in Skies of Egypt and Ice Age
- Fixed: Pyramid collider is too small
- Fixed: Pyramid crashes the Sandbox
- Fixed: White Wings "Resurrect" button label not translated
- Fixed: inaccurate language selection labels for Chinese, Korean, and Japanese (h/t nubecula)
- Fixed: Nobu textures are blurred when giant
- Fixed: Hua Hu's collider is too big
- Fixed: Purple Fog damages player when giant (it should not)
- Reduced Flail hit SFX volume
- Boomerang weapon: tuned to remove flickering at high projectile speed
- Time Circles: Improved lighting and legibility
- T-Rex Boss health bar is now more visible (placed just under him)
Check out this quick guide for beginners and advanced players:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3142026192
Thank you for playing our game!
- Cris, DDT, Lele 🌙🌶️ (Lunar Chili team)
Changed files in this update