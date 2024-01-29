Open Mod 2024.1.17 [29-ian-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a game-breaking issue where if the player would load into another scene while the helmet camera was on then the helmet camera would be in the first person view position without a possibility to reset it. Now it’s getting parented properly

Added/Changed:

-added support for runtime glass fracturing, now every window is breakable by bullet or by throwing a grenade through it!

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around