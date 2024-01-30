 Skip to content

Mask of the Rose update for 30 January 2024

Daffodil bugfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13303767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Platform: PC (Windows/OSX/Linux)

Build Versions:
Steam: 1.6.1031-win, 1.6.135-OSX, 1.6.1034-linux
GOG: 1.6.1032-win, 1.6.136-OSX, 1.6.1043-linux
Epic: 1.6.1033-win, 1.6.137-OSX

Release Date: 30/01/2024**

Tech bug fixes

  • When running the game through the Steam client achievements pop-ups will be seen at the time they are triggered, rather than when the game is relaunched.
  • Setting preferences are now saved on closing the pause menu when using gamepads and keyboard controls as well as a mouse.

