Release of Abyss Crew version 2

-- Greetings, crewmembers,

Today we are pleased to announce the release of a very important update for the game, "Abyss Crew v2".

This involves 4 years of internal development, with - we know...- not much communication about it.

The list of changes is important, you can consult the list on the game website

We are sure that if you were already interested in Abyss Crew, you will enjoy this new version!

In addition, this coincides with the week of celebration of “Made in Quebec” games, with a 50% off promotion!

Finally, cherry on the octopus cake, you can buy a key to host a game, and invite your friends to play with you for free with the “Friend Pass” available on Steam!

Note: this is precisely version 2.16c. Future updates will include translations of the game (French, Spanish, German, Russian, Portuguese are planed), a better tutorial to learn how the submarine works, and new levels with new bosses.

End of transmission,

Captain Pol, out --

