Game Update 1/29

Good Morning,

Today's patch brings a number of improvements and bug fixes.

We have been monitoring your feedback and drop rates across the game, and have decided to greatly reduce the amount of Common items the player receives from defeating enemies.

Normal, Elite, and Boss enemies no longer drop Common quality items

Increased the quality drop chance across all enemies

Reduced drop-rate for Normal and Elite enemies from 35% to 25%

Reduced drop-rate for destructible items from 62% to 40%

King Joldurbraan in Icy Depths may now drop Tier 2 Armor Chests

Molabog the Demon King in Dreadforge may now drop Tier 2 Armor Gloves

We have been pleased with the first round of difficulty adjustments based on reducing enemy scaling from Heroism. Today's patch makes further adjustments to game difficulty by adjusting the baseline scaling of dungeons for Nightmare difficulty. We feel these changes should provide a more appropriate power progression through the game. but as always we look forward to your feedback!

Improvements:

Improved navigation in Ragewind Castle

Expanded in-game errors to provide more relevant information

The damage reduction buff gained during the Slygoth and Norgoth encounter in Ragewind Castle now has a duration of 60 seconds

Champion's Cleave ability attack range improved for smaller races

Further optimizations to Ragewind Castle to improve performance

Bug Fixes: