Game Update 1/29

Good Morning,
Today's patch brings a number of improvements and bug fixes.
Loot Updates:
We have been monitoring your feedback and drop rates across the game, and have decided to greatly reduce the amount of Common items the player receives from defeating enemies.
- Normal, Elite, and Boss enemies no longer drop Common quality items
- Increased the quality drop chance across all enemies
- Reduced drop-rate for Normal and Elite enemies from 35% to 25%
- Reduced drop-rate for destructible items from 62% to 40%
- King Joldurbraan in Icy Depths may now drop Tier 2 Armor Chests
- Molabog the Demon King in Dreadforge may now drop Tier 2 Armor Gloves
Difficulty Updates:
We have been pleased with the first round of difficulty adjustments based on reducing enemy scaling from Heroism. Today's patch makes further adjustments to game difficulty by adjusting the baseline scaling of dungeons for Nightmare difficulty. We feel these changes should provide a more appropriate power progression through the game. but as always we look forward to your feedback!
Improvements:
- Improved navigation in Ragewind Castle
- Expanded in-game errors to provide more relevant information
- The damage reduction buff gained during the Slygoth and Norgoth encounter in Ragewind Castle now has a duration of 60 seconds
- Champion's Cleave ability attack range improved for smaller races
- Further optimizations to Ragewind Castle to improve performance
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some issues that prevented players from looting Cric's Treasure Chests
- Client should no longer crash when Ogre's use Throw Boulder
- Fixed various issues with the floor mechanic during the Lorg encounter in Icy Depths
- Fixed various object collision issues
- Fixed some enemy issues where they were using the incorrect version of an ability
- Cleric's Heavenly Strike's cooldown should work correctly for clients in cooperative mode
- Fixed a drop rate issue with the Bulwark of the Undead Crusher from the Crypt Lord encounter in the Crypt of Horrors
Changed files in this update