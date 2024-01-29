Patch 2.0.1.3 on the Public Branch

Changelog - Patch 2.0.1.3
Fixed
- On the Valley map new game customization for fast building and crafting starts working only after reload or reapplying
- Tweaked mount ragdoll (Work in progress)
- Missing material references for stairs in some cases
- Potential crash in foliage replication system
- Workbench interaction not starting and ending properly for brewing station, cauldron, millstone and grate which resulted in workbench being unusable after first use
- Workbenches sometimes appearing interactable even if player is currently occupying it
- Missing one dialogue text during first conversation with Sedowin
- Not being able to use ESC to exit some basic dialogues.
- NPC consume the durability of scythes and sickles at the same rate as the player.
- Dragging and dropping items to armor slots (clothes, torch, arrow) may sometimes not work correctly
- Two cases of possible null references for NPCs and Stats if player has big latency
- Dying during using the notice board doesn't remove notice board UI
- Temperature tolerance is sometimes not correctly displayed in inventory
- Various fixes for Goat and Cow milking interaction if player has big latency
Updated
- Characters begin to feel the effects of Overheat at 30 Celsius degrees.
- Straw Hats has better heat protection
- Basic Summer weather has colder high noon
- Trousers with cuffs stats and recipe changed
- Pants prices changed
- Loading optimizations
- Login logic for EOS
- Wisent drop less meat
- Porridge provide lower Stamina bonus
- Porridge with apple, Soup, Scrambled Eggs and Scrambled Eggs with mushrooms provide less food
- Porridge with berries provide less food and has lower Stamina bonus but has longer duration time
- Vegetable Soup provide less food and water consumption multiplayer
- Mushroom Soup provide lower temperature protection
- Various code optimizations and clean up
- "Chapters" are no longer in the journal on the oxbow map
- Stats protection now also works during using the notice board
- French updated
