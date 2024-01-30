 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 30 January 2024

Patch Notes v1.3.13

Share · View all patches · Build 13303621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • NEW: While in ctrl of a Performance Monitor (Perf Mon - the big display screen that among other things tells you how many resources remain in the current area) - you can now hold the 'thrust' button (Spacebar on PC) to execute a scan to reveal the location of all remaining EGO points in the area.

Quite a number of you have been asking for something along these lines. I'm resisting adding something that completely gives away EGO locations because there are one or two interesting cases that would be spoiled - so you still have to 'work' a bit to find them, but at least now you can get a clue about roughly where to go looking.

  • Fix: Added missing colliders to a specific section in the Launch Ctrl level
  • Fix: Added fatter colliders around some pipes in Launch Ctrl level to reduce chance of physics glitching through them
  • Fix: Prevent HOP to PUP in bug-box before bug-box has been opened.
  • Fix: A few typos corrected in the English version

Patch Size: 26 MB

