Update Notes 2.0.0

New Game Mode: Samurai Legends

Build your ultimate squad from a selection of up to 10 legendary samurai warriors, each hero boasting unique and upgradeable abilities.

Dive into automatic PvE battles where your strategic skills determine the victor.

Unlock heroes through various in-game events and mechanics.

Increase your Prosperity level to unlock the Heroes Camp within your castle's territory. For more details on the mechanics, refer to the information board at the camp.

New Festive Season: Dragon's Journey

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with our new season! Complete quests, earn a magnificent dragon statue and other festive decorations for your estate, and welcome the legendary hero Ittosai Kagehisa to your camp, who wields the power to strike enemies with lightning bolts.

The season begins on February 9th at 15:10 UTC and will span 28 days.

Pearls Re-design

Pearls have expanded utility: they're no longer just for buying and selling tools but also for acquiring shards of the special hero Ishikawa Goemon. Look for a trader at the previous location of one of the tools traders.

We've overhauled the primary method of obtaining Pearls: they are no longer purchasable with dojo coins. Now, you can earn them as rewards for completing daily quests. Two new daily quests have been added: one involves visiting the Iron Mine, and the other involves winning campaign missions.

Animal bosses in the Pine Forest will continue to drop pearls. However, these animals are now summoned via special altars and have a cooldown period before they can reappear.

Keys and Seals Traders

Your estate welcomes two additional traders.

A key trader has taken over the former spot, and now you can purchase both free and premium keys in one location.

All options for obtaining Samurai Seals have been centralized: you'll still receive one free seal daily and another for watching a video ad, plus you can buy a pack with coins, a pack with dojo coins, or choose to purchase seals with gems.

Changes in Dojo Rating

Places 4-10 are now awarded with Dojo Statues.

In addition to acquiring the red kimono set, you can now obtain shards of the unique hero Nezumi Kozo using Dojo Coins and Dojo Statues.