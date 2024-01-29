Just a normal update - New Update, v0.26.169

Hey factory workers,

This update is pretty standard stuff: polishing the game, improving the visuals, adding some features requested by you, the players! Business as usual, for a change.

However, we might have a Learning Factory-related surprise for you later this week! Stay tuned, stay alerted! Until then...

v0.26.169 Released!

New upgrade: Priority Merger is an upgrade for the X-Switcher, and it only lets items from one of the two inputs to pass - unless it's empty, in which case items from another input are allowed (suggested by Lord Neodym)

Re-rendered Rope Maker

Re-rendered Dredge

Animated Furnace

Updated engine version (comes with slight performance improvement)

Added contextual error messages for promotional buildings

Added contextual error messages for Roadside Boutiques

Upgrade for more spacey Storages now provides even more space

Decreased Dormitory upgrade costs in the early stages of the game

Grandma cats now appear a bit later in the game

Hitting screenshot buttons no longer skips slides in the comics (suggested by S'Kleer)

New cats are now registered at the Factory as soon as they arrive, and not when they reach the Stores (suggested by S'Kleer)

Research projects slightly rebalanced

Trading deals slightly rebalanced

Added ChatGPT-made translation + community translation for the Estonian language

Updated fonts for the Arabic, Hebrew and Thai languages

Added alternate, ChatGPT-made translations for both Chinese languages

UI/UX fixes

Bug fixes (kudos to S'Kleer)

Re: Factory

In this section of patch notes, we answer the question from community that were submitted via the in-game feedback form and/or seemed especially interesting to us, You can always contact us directly in the comments or join our Discord server

Q: "Usage of Data Storage is inconsistent. At the help page for data storage it is written ""can be used for faster ML training"". I set up a data storage array and put dedicated data to it. Afterwards I built a shop and a linear ML. Then I connected some of the data storages to the shop/ML mode. I hoped the ML would now be trained by the stored data at the data storages as they may be used for faster training. But nothing happened"

A: Data Storage helps for gathering initial data, required by a new model to start working.

Q: (Translated from Russian) "Hello! Potentially this is a known issue.

In the statistics window where one can view the graph, every enabled position for tracking consumes about ~8 fps.

Let's say, I turn on indicators for happy cats, unhappy cats, and how many friends the cats have invited. As a result, the fps drops all the way down to ~36." -(S'Kleer)

A: Alas, this is a known optimization issue. We might rewrite part of the code for drawing graphs some day, but there're no immediate plans for that.

Q:: "The underground storage seems to store 5 less than the top side ones, I get 35 units per square for the top side and 30 for the underground" -(Zydox79)

A: Storage upgrade only affects ground Stores, while the endless research project affects Storage units on both layers.

A friendly reminder: you can always chat with us directly on our Discord server. We're using Discord for work, so you'll find many of us there most of the time, don't be a stranger!

An even friendlier reminder: don't forget about our collection of items in Steam Points Shop! Sergei the artist makes wonderful factory art to be observed from above, but his works' magic really shows at close-up perspective:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory

Don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here