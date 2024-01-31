Lunar New Year Update! [PATCH 135]

🐉A Lunar New Year spectacle!🐉

Experience the magic of the Lunar New Year with the latest update in Vegas Infinite. Our Casino One Floor has been transformed with a soaring dragon of drones. Make sure to also log in between February 10th Noon EST to February 24th Midnight EST, so you can receive your Lunar New Year's gift!

Final Countdown: Street Fighter showdown 🥊

The Street Fighter VS Challenge is reaching its finale! Join Team Ryu or Team Chun-Li and get ready for an intense final showdown. There’s the chance to win an exclusive Golden Ducky representing your team and, for the top 100 champions, there's even more glory with two golden duckies to honor their contribution. Don't miss out on this epic battle, which concludes Tuesday, February 6th at 10 AM EST! For more details, head over to our FAQ.

Combo your way to exclusive content: Mystery Prizing unveiled!

To reward the top 10 players of both teams for their unwavering dedication to their teammates, we unveil the long-awaited mystery prize. Introducing the Ryu and Chun-Li limited timed-edition Alternate Color Packs! These packs aren’t just a reward, they're a badge of honor, offering rare official Street Fighter apparel in signature alternative costume colors. Receive this extremely exclusive pack based on the team you’ve represented in the top 10.

But that’s not all. For those outside the top 10, the chase isn't over. Set your alarms so you don’t miss the opportunity to purchase these packs for a limited 48-hour window, starting Thursday, February 7th from 9 AM EST.





We hear you, PC players! 💻

Your experience matters to us, and we're committed to making Vegas Infinite as immersive on PC as it is in VR. Share your thoughts on how we can enhance your gameplay by completing a brief survey here: https://vegasinfinite.jotform.com/240207672090854. To show our appreciation, all participants will be rewarded with free Creds. Help us shape the future of Vegas Infinite.

New Features:

NEW Lunar New Year Casino One Environment!

