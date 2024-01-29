Added the seer, a character who makes the “World Needs a Hero” scenario more beginner-friendly.
Quest Giver update for 29 January 2024
Version 1.2.1: Beginner-friendliness patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2604921 Depot 2604921
- Loading history…
Depot 2604922 Depot 2604922
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update