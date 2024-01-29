Early Access Patch 14

Hello witches,
We bring you another big update today. While we don’t forget about bugfixing, please Enjoy a large quantity of improvements, many of which were made thanks to your feedback!
One thing we want to highlight today is that we managed to implement support for FSR 3.0 and DLSS 3.5, both with Frame Generation. Upscaling can be enabled in the Options, and we highly recommend checking it out, as it might greatly improve your experience.
Note: FSR works with every graphic card, DLSS only with RTX cards, and DLSS with Frame Generation only with RTX 4000 or newer!
BUGFIXES:
- Improvements to spawns for plants and flowers
- Fixed an issue that could cause Abrill to become blocked after sprinting into the water
- Hedgemole now has a photo tag
- Coal on the desert will no longer be covered in snow
- Removed Turnip from Time of Sowing event
- All Kukaenene discovery tasks now work correctly
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Horace’s third quest to trigger
- “Her own path” quest now works correctly after loading a game
- The Witch Exam now correctly treats Charisma and Live Light Potions as potions
- “Break the curse” quest now triggers correctly
- Sickle now works correctly on all mushrooms
- Fixed progress of “Tulli notes” quest
- Potion of Propagation is now craftable
- Fixed an issue that could prevent interacting with Insect Hotels
- “Protect the flame” quest now triggers correctly
- Live Light Potion now displays duration
- Fixed an issue that could cause duplicates and empty slots to occasionally be displayed in shops
- Flower Blooming Event now will no longer affect flowers that don’t spawn in the world
- Potion of Preservation now works on a mushroom log
- Patrice’s quests can now be completed correctly after loading the game
- Beach spawners (like driftwood) will now work correctly after loading the game
- Fixed an issue that could cause specific clothing to make parts of Abrill’s body disappear
- Map, displayed after pressing M button, is no longer low quality
- Mined items should no longer fall under the ground
- Wild Cuflow will now return to their nest when you stop chasing them
- Wearing one-piece dresses will no longer cause graphical issues with pants
MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS:
- Added support for FSR 3.0 and DLSS 3.5 (both with Frame Generation)
- Added final upgrades to the Service Book
- Added third level of Witch Exams
- Added a new Extractor, that can be used to obtain higher quality essences (blueprint purchasable in the store)
- Added upgrades to the Cuflow Coop
- Added new haircuts for Abrill
- Added a new service for Rogost, allowing us to break down a wall on the manor’s first floor
- You can now purchase a Hedge and a grass path
- Selecting an item during crafting now displays its sell price (on the Witch Stall)
- Added more simple Commissions for the early game
- You will now obtain town reputation faster
- Added town reputation progress bar to stall and day summary
- Tzoru stats are now displayed in the store
- Main Quest notes have now color coding in their icons for easier differentiation
- Enchanted Crystal Ball now displays an exclamation mark each time there is a reward to obtain
- You can now get 10 hearts with every NPC
- Improvements to some quest rewards
MINOR IMPROVEMENTS:
- Minor adjustments to the tutorials
- Visual improvements and adjustments
- “About” part of the Compendium now offers more information
- Increased initial gold from 800 to 1200
- Abrill now gets up faster after using Birch Grove Key
- Added a few more recipes at the start of the game
- Rented Tzoru are now faster
- Added tooltips to iron gates
- Birch Grove now has a new front door
- Clicking on an undiscovered item in the recipe now displays an info popup
- Adjusted the ingredients and prices of crafted potions
- Improved the effects of high quality Lumberjack and Farmer potions
- Adjusted Metal Rack functionality
- Tulok now offers a new quest
We appreciate your continued support. Even more is coming soon!
Best Regards,
Enjoy Studio team
