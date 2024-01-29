Early Access Patch 14

Hello witches,

We bring you another big update today. While we don’t forget about bugfixing, please Enjoy a large quantity of improvements, many of which were made thanks to your feedback!

One thing we want to highlight today is that we managed to implement support for FSR 3.0 and DLSS 3.5, both with Frame Generation. Upscaling can be enabled in the Options, and we highly recommend checking it out, as it might greatly improve your experience.

Note: FSR works with every graphic card, DLSS only with RTX cards, and DLSS with Frame Generation only with RTX 4000 or newer!

BUGFIXES:

Improvements to spawns for plants and flowers

Fixed an issue that could cause Abrill to become blocked after sprinting into the water

Hedgemole now has a photo tag

Coal on the desert will no longer be covered in snow

Removed Turnip from Time of Sowing event

All Kukaenene discovery tasks now work correctly

Fixed an issue that could prevent Horace’s third quest to trigger

“Her own path” quest now works correctly after loading a game

The Witch Exam now correctly treats Charisma and Live Light Potions as potions

“Break the curse” quest now triggers correctly

Sickle now works correctly on all mushrooms

Fixed progress of “Tulli notes” quest

Potion of Propagation is now craftable

Fixed an issue that could prevent interacting with Insect Hotels

“Protect the flame” quest now triggers correctly

Live Light Potion now displays duration

Fixed an issue that could cause duplicates and empty slots to occasionally be displayed in shops

Flower Blooming Event now will no longer affect flowers that don’t spawn in the world

Potion of Preservation now works on a mushroom log

Patrice’s quests can now be completed correctly after loading the game

Beach spawners (like driftwood) will now work correctly after loading the game

Fixed an issue that could cause specific clothing to make parts of Abrill’s body disappear

Map, displayed after pressing M button, is no longer low quality

Mined items should no longer fall under the ground

Wild Cuflow will now return to their nest when you stop chasing them

Wearing one-piece dresses will no longer cause graphical issues with pants

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS:

Added support for FSR 3.0 and DLSS 3.5 (both with Frame Generation)

Added final upgrades to the Service Book

Added third level of Witch Exams

Added a new Extractor, that can be used to obtain higher quality essences (blueprint purchasable in the store)

Added upgrades to the Cuflow Coop

Added new haircuts for Abrill

Added a new service for Rogost, allowing us to break down a wall on the manor’s first floor

You can now purchase a Hedge and a grass path

Selecting an item during crafting now displays its sell price (on the Witch Stall)

Added more simple Commissions for the early game

You will now obtain town reputation faster

Added town reputation progress bar to stall and day summary

Tzoru stats are now displayed in the store

Main Quest notes have now color coding in their icons for easier differentiation

Enchanted Crystal Ball now displays an exclamation mark each time there is a reward to obtain

You can now get 10 hearts with every NPC

Improvements to some quest rewards

MINOR IMPROVEMENTS:

Minor adjustments to the tutorials

Visual improvements and adjustments

“About” part of the Compendium now offers more information

Increased initial gold from 800 to 1200

Abrill now gets up faster after using Birch Grove Key

Added a few more recipes at the start of the game

Rented Tzoru are now faster

Added tooltips to iron gates

Birch Grove now has a new front door

Clicking on an undiscovered item in the recipe now displays an info popup

Adjusted the ingredients and prices of crafted potions

Improved the effects of high quality Lumberjack and Farmer potions

Adjusted Metal Rack functionality

Tulok now offers a new quest

We appreciate your continued support. Even more is coming soon!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio team

