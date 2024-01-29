Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.1.0

Version V1.1.0 Update:

Hello, distinguished generals~! Thanks to the generals for their positive feedback, we have optimized the game in the special topic; this version update addresses Xuduka plot issues, the inability to interact with the Xiapixi treasure chest, the disappearance of the NPC in the military camp mission, and the Changbanpo Camp mission issue;

1Fixed the issue where selecting options during the English version's barracks ambush mission interaction was not possible.

2.Fixed the problem of font overflow in certain letters in the English version.

3.Fixed the plot issue of collision in Xudu's stairs.

4.Fixed the issue where re-interacting with the bed in Changbanpo camp would trigger a new mission.

5.Fixed the problem of NPC disappearance and freezing when heading to the barracks mission.

6.Fixed the issue of inability to interact with chests in Xuping West and Rangshan battlefields.

7.Fixed the abnormal position of Zhao Yun when switching scenes in Yijing Tower.

8.Fixed the problem of being unable to enter or exit the gate of Xudu barracks.

9.Added translations for certain known texts in the English version.

10.Added dialogue options for NPC functionality in Changbanpo.

11.Added vibration effects for the Eight Wildernesses Cross skill on the controller.

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!