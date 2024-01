Share · View all patches · Build 13303390 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for all your feedback and support!

We come with the first batch of bug fixes.

Changelog:

fixed: problem with renovating walls (dirt overlaying renovated wall),

fixed: problem with placing seats on new stadium

fixed: decals projection on large stadium

fixed: few missing translations

If you have any questions or bug to report, contact us on our discord: