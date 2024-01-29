 Skip to content

Lunacid update for 29 January 2024

1.2.1 Update

1.2.1 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:
Increased weapon spam cooldown
Weapons shake screen when swung (new slider in extra settings)
You can now crit with weapons (on full charge, with an element that does more than 1.4x damage to enemy, and must do at least 1/10 total enemy health in damage.)
Rebalanced Weapon Guards
Rebalanced Enemy Hitboxes
You can now block status effects (random roll dependent on RES and weapons guard ability)
Added Particles when you block an attack
Add shake strength option in settings
Fixed Lighting in Wing’s Rest
Fixed Credit error

