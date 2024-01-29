1.2.1 Update

Patch notes:

Increased weapon spam cooldown

Weapons shake screen when swung (new slider in extra settings)

You can now crit with weapons (on full charge, with an element that does more than 1.4x damage to enemy, and must do at least 1/10 total enemy health in damage.)

Rebalanced Weapon Guards

Rebalanced Enemy Hitboxes

You can now block status effects (random roll dependent on RES and weapons guard ability)

Added Particles when you block an attack

Add shake strength option in settings

Fixed Lighting in Wing’s Rest

Fixed Credit error