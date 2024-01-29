 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neighbor Fight update for 29 January 2024

Tweaks & Fixes - Early Access v0.9.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13303284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

House Fight

Fixes
  • Fixed achievements
  • Fixed invisible arms
  • Fixed tree LOD
Tweaks
  • Throwing furniture at clients of the other neighbor won't send them away
  • Removed House Destruction particles for better performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980391 Depot 1980391
  • Loading history…
Depot 1980392 Depot 1980392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link