Tweaks & Fixes - Early Access v0.9.3.7

House Fight
Fixes
- Fixed achievements
- Fixed invisible arms
- Fixed tree LOD
Tweaks
- Throwing furniture at clients of the other neighbor won't send them away
- Removed House Destruction particles for better performance
