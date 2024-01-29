 Skip to content

Sinister Nights update for 29 January 2024

Putch from 29th of January

Share · View all patches · Build 13303269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed a bug with Rabbit, when he could attack even after the end of his sound.
  • Foxy's behaviour has been slightly changed: now when a door is opened on him, he immediately attacks. Check the cameras to make sure he's gone.
  • The door logic has been fixed; it takes a long time to explain, but now everything works properly.

We would also like to say that the upcoming updates will be related to the interface inside the game and in the menu, especially tablet and “Custom night”. That's all. Good luck in the game)

