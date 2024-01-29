Putch from 29th of January

Some bugs have been fixed:

Fixed a bug with Rabbit, when he could attack even after the end of his sound.

Foxy's behaviour has been slightly changed: now when a door is opened on him, he immediately attacks. Check the cameras to make sure he's gone.

The door logic has been fixed; it takes a long time to explain, but now everything works properly.

We would also like to say that the upcoming updates will be related to the interface inside the game and in the menu, especially tablet and “Custom night”. That's all. Good luck in the game)