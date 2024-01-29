Improvement
- The divine and legendary item slots have color changes to match the color on the name (legendary = orange, divine = red).
Balancing
- Gem weight increased from 0.5 to 0.2.
- Scrolls and crafting items have lower selling prices than buying prices.
- The guild mannequin has 10 times more health.
- The witch's cave door is level 21.
bug fix
- Random scrolls now correctly give scrolls of the correct rarity and no longer a higher rarity.
- The visuals of divine weapons have visual improvements like legendary weapons.
- The uncontrollable tornado description is correctly displayed.
- The name of the skill “Concentration Posture” is correctly visible.
- Enemies from the “Distance” and “Strong Distance” magic academy now cast their skills correctly.
- Accumulating multiple debuffs are correctly removed from you (such as movement speed with academy NPCs).
- The talents 1860, 560 and 3363 “Summon Regeneration” which were not working have been replaced by the stats “+X% life regeneration for your summons”.
- Information about talents that increase summon damage is now correctly visible. (such as 1863).
Changed files in this update