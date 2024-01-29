 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 29 January 2024

0.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 13303212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement

  • The divine and legendary item slots have color changes to match the color on the name (legendary = orange, divine = red).

Balancing

  • Gem weight increased from 0.5 to 0.2.
  • Scrolls and crafting items have lower selling prices than buying prices.
  • The guild mannequin has 10 times more health.
  • The witch's cave door is level 21.

bug fix

  • Random scrolls now correctly give scrolls of the correct rarity and no longer a higher rarity.
  • The visuals of divine weapons have visual improvements like legendary weapons.
  • The uncontrollable tornado description is correctly displayed.
  • The name of the skill “Concentration Posture” is correctly visible.
  • Enemies from the “Distance” and “Strong Distance” magic academy now cast their skills correctly.
  • Accumulating multiple debuffs are correctly removed from you (such as movement speed with academy NPCs).
  • The talents 1860, 560 and 3363 “Summon Regeneration” which were not working have been replaced by the stats “+X% life regeneration for your summons”.
  • Information about talents that increase summon damage is now correctly visible. (such as 1863).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1777991 Depot 1777991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link