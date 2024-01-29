All Quiet in the Trenches Early Access 0.5.5 Small Patch

Hello everyone!

We've started to work on 0.6.0! To ease the wait, we thought about giving everyone who has already played the game and wants to start a new playthrough the option of a new and harder experience.

That's why we're introducing the new "Hard Mode (Experimental)", which can be selected when starting a new game. Why experimental? This mode includes some tweaks to the game's economy. We haven't done a lot of testing with this mode and we don't know if we'll keep it (in this form). So please feel free to give us your feedback when you've played it!

This patch also includes some other improvements and bug fixes. You can see the complete changelog here:

Features:

Added "Hard Mode (Experimental)" game setting:

Affects the starting morale and fitness of your soldiers, the reputation of your superiors, the capacity of the hospital, the supplies of the quartermaster and in the village, the consumption of rations, exhaustion, the trust and respect of your soldiers, the supply of ammunition and equipment, the chance of having to fight after being in the trench, as well as a modifier that causes your soldiers to receive more severe wounds on average and to bleed to death faster

Improvements:

Added a save popup warning when exiting the game

Added a soldier alert when running out of ammo in melee combat

Added some soldier alerts for panic / calming project

Balancing:

Slightly increased the chance of survival for the wounded soldier rescued from no-man's-land during the trench phase

Slightly reduced the maximum time it takes to get a guaranteed replacement for a lost soldier

Increased chance of soldiers being able to fight again after being wounded in battle

Slightly increased chance of desertion and mutiny

Prevented the lieutenant from scolding the player for coming out of a battle without a scratch when soldiers are missing in action

Added some negative impacts when soldiers get imprisoned

Minor rebalancing of panic in battle

Bugfixes:

Fixed inability to continue the turn due to movement restrictions in rare circumstances in battle

Prevented the last soldier of your troop in battle from being forced into a locked project (e.g. panic)

Fixed soldiers sometimes being positioned incorrectly in battle

Fixed the currently selected action in battle not being highlighted in the UI at the start of the turn

Fixed overlapping phase changes when Home Leave scenario is triggered

Fixed an error in desertion story

Some text adjustments / fixed typos

As always: If for some reason your current savegame doesn't work, you can always revert back to version 0.5.4 on the Steam beta branch.