Enhanced Gameplay Patch: Scopes, Bug Fixes, and Projectile Weapon Added

Patch Update Summary:ːsteamhappyː

Scopes Enhanced: Fixed the issue with scopes dropping frame rate and not being able to view anything while aiming.

Bug Fixes: Addressed various bugs related to weapon behavior and shooting mechanics, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience.

New Addition: Introduced a new projectile-based weapon for enhanced combat dynamics.

Improved Shooting Mechanics: Resolved the issue of not being able to shoot while running, enhancing player control and engagement.