Enhanced Gameplay Patch: Scopes, Bug Fixes, and Projectile Weapon Added

Scopes Enhanced: Fixed the issue with scopes dropping frame rate and not being able to view anything while aiming.
Bug Fixes: Addressed various bugs related to weapon behavior and shooting mechanics, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience.
New Addition: Introduced a new projectile-based weapon for enhanced combat dynamics.
Improved Shooting Mechanics: Resolved the issue of not being able to shoot while running, enhancing player control and engagement.
Sahara Storms WWIII Playtest update for 29 January 2024
