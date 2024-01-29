 Skip to content

Snacko update for 29 January 2024

🪟 Farm Performance Hotfix: 0.9.1_5659

Build 13303003

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meowllo!
Quick hotfix for those experiencing performance hitches on the farm/inside their house. If this is you, please read this part:

  • Effect settings turned down to low: your windows will now just display a generic window-lookingy pattern
  • Effect settings turned to anything above medium or above: windows will show outside your house
  • Performance optimization: the cameras are ONLY capturing what is outside the window if you're in that room now
  • What it used to do was constantly capture the information outside the windows, even if you were not indoors or inside a room with a window

Note: If your settings are low and you change it up to medium and above inside your house, the window will display a blank texture until you re-enter the room or your house

My personal recommendation on Steam Deck settings

VIDEO

  • Shadows: Medium
  • Anti-Aliasing: Low
  • Effects: Medium
  • Post Processing: Medium
  • Frame Rate Limit: 60

TWEAKS

  • Ambient Leaves: off (unticked)

Other fixes:

  • Mailroom should now display proper working hours if you've had Date or Lan and then switched for the other
  • Miss Curator's dialogue about what she likes now clarifies what she also dislikes
  • Mikan's dialogue about liking certain foods now gives a hint as to what she dislikes
  • Fixed issue where sometimes Nobu will just refuse to talk to you if you haven't said "hello" in the morning, resulting in a softlock if you choose "Hello" with active quest
  • Nobu Jr. Plush now stackable. Do with that what you will.

