🪟 Farm Performance Hotfix: 0.9.1_5659

Meowllo!

Quick hotfix for those experiencing performance hitches on the farm/inside their house. If this is you, please read this part:

Effect settings turned down to low: your windows will now just display a generic window-lookingy pattern

Effect settings turned to anything above medium or above: windows will show outside your house

Performance optimization : the cameras are ONLY capturing what is outside the window if you're in that room now

What it used to do was constantly capture the information outside the windows, even if you were not indoors or inside a room with a window

Note: If your settings are low and you change it up to medium and above inside your house, the window will display a blank texture until you re-enter the room or your house

My personal recommendation on Steam Deck settings

VIDEO

Shadows: Medium

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Effects: Medium

Post Processing: Medium

Frame Rate Limit: 60

TWEAKS

Ambient Leaves: off (unticked)

Other fixes: