🪟 Farm Performance Hotfix: 0.9.1_5659

Meowllo!
Quick hotfix for those experiencing performance hitches on the farm/inside their house. If this is you, please read this part:
- Effect settings turned down to low: your windows will now just display a generic window-lookingy pattern
- Effect settings turned to anything above medium or above: windows will show outside your house
- Performance optimization: the cameras are ONLY capturing what is outside the window if you're in that room now
- What it used to do was constantly capture the information outside the windows, even if you were not indoors or inside a room with a window
Note: If your settings are low and you change it up to medium and above inside your house, the window will display a blank texture until you re-enter the room or your house
My personal recommendation on Steam Deck settings
VIDEO
- Shadows: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: Low
- Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
- Frame Rate Limit: 60
TWEAKS
- Ambient Leaves: off (unticked)
Other fixes:
- Mailroom should now display proper working hours if you've had Date or Lan and then switched for the other
- Miss Curator's dialogue about what she likes now clarifies what she also dislikes
- Mikan's dialogue about liking certain foods now gives a hint as to what she dislikes
- Fixed issue where sometimes Nobu will just refuse to talk to you if you haven't said "hello" in the morning, resulting in a softlock if you choose "Hello" with active quest
- Nobu Jr. Plush now stackable. Do with that what you will.
