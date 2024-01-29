 Skip to content

Blue Rose Reprise update for 29 January 2024

Menu self-voicing and demo achievement fix

Build 13302887

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor patch, fixing an issure where self-voicing in the main menus did not work.

The missing final achievement in the demo should now also activate properly.

Changed files in this update

Blue Rose Content Depot 362661
  • Loading history…
