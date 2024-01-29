Patch 1.0.8

Update 1.0.8 brings two new game modes to Goliath Depot: a speedrun practice mode and a randomizer. This update also improves the UI in various screens like the File Select and the World Select to try to make it more consistant.

Randomizer



Disclaimer that the randomizer mode was made for seasoned players. It is unlocked only when you have completed the game.

In the randomizer mode, you play a random sequence of levels based on parameters that you will set before generating the sequence. The structure of the level stays the same but dynamic objects (doors, exit, enemies, coins) are shuffled around. It is procedural, so there is a list of predefined positions that is selected randomly based on the seed number. You can decide to turn on or off what you want to randomize from the menu.

This mode is "seed"-based, which means that the randomization algorithm will always be the same if you input the same seed number twice. It's ideal for speedrun races or if you want to retry the same seed.

Number of levels - 16, 24, 32 or 40. All four bosses will appear evenly no matter the number of levels. For instance, if you select 32, it will appear in level 8, 16, 24 and 32. If you select 16, it will appear in level 4, 8, 12 and 16.

Number of extra lives - from 1 to 10.

Difficulty - normal, hard or progressive. Progressive difficulty will start the game with normal levels and will turn the game to "hard" difficulty in the 2nd half.

Random door placements

Random enemy types and placements

Random coins

Random spikes and icicles

Random security camera-laser - usually in HQ

Speedrun Practice Mode

In this mode, you can practice each levels individually. The game will save your best time locally for 5 categories:

Any% - no restriction, play as fast as you can (solo only)

Any% co-op - no restriction, but with a 2nd player

No Power - play as fast as you can without the use of a power (solo only)

All Coins - no restriction except you need to collect all coins in the level (solo only)

Pacifist - don't kick any enemies (solo only)

As an extra challenge, I have played and set a time for each level. These are my personal best times. If you can beat my time in all 40 levels, you will unlock a new color palette for your character!

UI Improvements



Other than the 2 extra game modes, UI was improved in the File Selection menu, World Selection menu, Difficulty Selection menu, in order to stay consistent from one screen to another. I also added a background for each stages to make it a bit more dynamic!

There are a little bit more than I want to do with Goliath Depot for the next update, stay tune because yes, there is going to be an UPDATE 1.0.9 soon. As a small reward for your support, I'm discounting the game for the GAMES FROM QUEBEC special week to try to get new players to challenge the current ones on the leaderboards ;)

Check out my fellow game developers from Quebec this week, there are tons of great games from Quebec being showcased.

Once again, if you notice any problems with this build, let me know on Discord.

Thank you!