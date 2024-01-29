 Skip to content

Outerlands Guilds Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Playtest Version 0.0.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature

  • Add the possibility to click on a skill to remove it from the skill panel without the need to swap it with another one

  • Changed minimum armor damage absorb value from 10% to 30% of total damage

  • Decrease base weapon damage for many weapons to bring it on par with the rest:

    • Axe

      • Sharp damage 45 -> 40

    • Hatchet

      • Sharp damage 50 -> 35

    • Two Hand Axe

      • Sharp damage 60 -> 55

    • Polehammer

      • Sharp damage 60 -> 55
      • Blunt damage 60 -> 55

    • Crossbow

      • Sharp damage 60 -> 45

    • Bow

      • Sharp damage 55 -> 40

    • Composite Bow

      • Sharp damage 55 -> 40

    • Composite Longbow

      • Sharp damage 65 -> 45

    • Rifle

      • Sharp damage 80 -> 65

    • Voulge

      • Sharp damage 60 -> 50

    • Pike

      • Sharp damage 50 -> 40

    • Steppe Pike

      • Sharp damage 50 -> 40

    • Yari

      • Sharp damage 60 -> 50

    • Makeshift Pike

      • Sharp damage 40 -> 30

    • Military Fork

      • Sharp damage 45 -> 35

    • Two Hand Sword

      • Sharp damage 60 -> 55

    • PoleSword

      • Sharp damage 70 -> 55

Small bugs fix:

  • Fix a bug that display skill countdown incorrectly
  • Fix a visual display when equipping a two hand ranged weapon (crossbow, rifle), sometimes displaying the hands over the weapon
  • Fix a bug that prevent you to trade between guild and party in some cases
  • Fix a bug on the craft screen not updating corretly the price of item based on local market price
  • Fix the rank of opponent party in some quest not reflecting the threath level being too easy or too difficult in some cases

Join the Discord server today! https://discord.com/invite/VZqPD4aZQA

