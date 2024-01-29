Playtest Version 0.0.31

New Feature
-
Add the possibility to click on a skill to remove it from the skill panel without the need to swap it with another one
-
Changed minimum armor damage absorb value from 10% to 30% of total damage
-
Decrease base weapon damage for many weapons to bring it on par with the rest:
-
Axe
- Sharp damage 45 -> 40
-
Hatchet
- Sharp damage 50 -> 35
-
Two Hand Axe
- Sharp damage 60 -> 55
-
Polehammer
- Sharp damage 60 -> 55
- Blunt damage 60 -> 55
-
Crossbow
- Sharp damage 60 -> 45
-
Bow
- Sharp damage 55 -> 40
-
Composite Bow
- Sharp damage 55 -> 40
-
Composite Longbow
- Sharp damage 65 -> 45
-
Rifle
- Sharp damage 80 -> 65
-
Voulge
- Sharp damage 60 -> 50
-
Pike
- Sharp damage 50 -> 40
-
Steppe Pike
- Sharp damage 50 -> 40
-
Yari
- Sharp damage 60 -> 50
-
Makeshift Pike
- Sharp damage 40 -> 30
-
Military Fork
- Sharp damage 45 -> 35
-
Two Hand Sword
- Sharp damage 60 -> 55
-
PoleSword
- Sharp damage 70 -> 55
-
Small bugs fix:
- Fix a bug that display skill countdown incorrectly
- Fix a visual display when equipping a two hand ranged weapon (crossbow, rifle), sometimes displaying the hands over the weapon
- Fix a bug that prevent you to trade between guild and party in some cases
- Fix a bug on the craft screen not updating corretly the price of item based on local market price
- Fix the rank of opponent party in some quest not reflecting the threath level being too easy or too difficult in some cases
