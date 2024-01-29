- VacuumDryer and VacuumDryer XL has been added.
- Shop rating has beed added (Part of the store extension).
- THC calculation has been optimized.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 29 January 2024
Update 0.17.23
