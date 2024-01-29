 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 29 January 2024

Update 0.17.23

Update 0.17.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • VacuumDryer and VacuumDryer XL has been added.
  • Shop rating has beed added (Part of the store extension).
  • THC calculation has been optimized.
  • Fixed minor bugs.

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator Depot 1056231
