Hotfix 0.9.1.1.e

QoL
- Added Shaman boss music
Changes
- Arcane Beam buff
Damage ramp-up also affect defence shredding
- Buff to the shaman boss Heal-Buff
Reduced cast-time From 3.2s to 1.6s
Now also greatly increase other monster max health (+200%) and Defence ( +5/10/20/50)
Now fully heal them
Affect any monster that entered the aoe during the casting and not just at the end of the casting
Fixes
- Performance degradation during Endurance of Vild challenge
- Shaman buff actually being a debuff to other monsters
Changed files in this update