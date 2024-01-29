 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 29 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9.1.1.e

Share · View all patches · Build 13302805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Added Shaman boss music

Changes

  • Arcane Beam buff
    Damage ramp-up also affect defence shredding
  • Buff to the shaman boss Heal-Buff
    Reduced cast-time From 3.2s to 1.6s
    Now also greatly increase other monster max health (+200%) and Defence ( +5/10/20/50)
    Now fully heal them
    Affect any monster that entered the aoe during the casting and not just at the end of the casting

Fixes

  • Performance degradation during Endurance of Vild challenge
  • Shaman buff actually being a debuff to other monsters

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link