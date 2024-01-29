It’s Game Time Fighters!

We've started the year with a bang – latest update, Xbox and CrazyGames news – and now, brace yourselves for our first Tournament of the year, the SquadBlast Cup!

This time, all cups from here on out will be 3vs3 instead of 2vs2 with some tweaks to our map pool from your previous feedback.

Date: Saturday 3rd February at 3pm GMT

Rules: Link

Format: Double Elimination, 3vs3, All matches are a Bo3 (Grand Finals Bo3 Bracket reset)

Platform: All platforms and devices

Sign-ups: [Link](https://www.faceit.com/en/championship/200fed1b-91cb-4c77-bc18-6882b34b92cb/SquadBlast Cup 1)

Prizes: Up to $500 in Steam gift cards depending on signups

Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/squadblast

Just like last year, we're keeping it exciting with the prize pool, and it all depends on how many of you sign-up. Here's the lowdown:

Less than 12 teams? We're handing out $250.

Hit the 12-team mark, and we're upping the stakes to $350.

If we get a whopping 16 or more teams on board, we're splashing out a hefty $500.

If you’re looking for team mates for your deadly trio or need any other assistance, let us know over on our discord: https://discord.com/squadblast

Make sure to share the SquadBlast Cup and get those numbers up! We’ll look forward to seeing how things change up this year and don’t forget to get that practice in, I’m sure we’ll the witnessing plenty of flare on the server!