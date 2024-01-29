 Skip to content

Pool Cleaning Simulator update for 29 January 2024

Quick patch with censorship

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, we fixed the crucial problem with warning about censorship on murder pool 1.

In the next quick patch we will disable xmas theme ;) we hear you don't worry. We have everything on our task roadmap

