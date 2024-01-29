Improvement Update #4: Japanese Language Support

Hello, Aquascapers! 🐟🌿

Thank you very much to the players from Japan for their enthusiastic support in introducing the Aquascapers game. We've noticed many Japanese players talk about this game on social media. Therefore, we are making efforts to support Japanese players by providing them with a more comfortable gaming experience through Japanese language support.



In this latest improvement, we have added support for a new language, Japanese (日本語). The translation process itself is not yet 100% complete, so you may occasionally find sections that are not translated correctly. However, with this early-stage update, we hope that players from Japan can have a more enjoyable gaming experience. With our iterative update process, we will always strive to improve both language and other features' quality.



We apologize if we used English for this update information, but we hope this information is easily understood, and you, our enthusiast Japanese players, can help us spread this information to other Japanese players.





This concludes Improvement Update #4. Please ensure that you have received the new updates by restarting your Steam client or using the verify integration option in the game's properties. The new version is marked as v2024.05.1 [719f260], visible in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, please feel free to share them in the discussion.

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.

Happy Aquascaping! 🐟🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=update_improvement_4