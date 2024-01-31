BlazBlue Entropy Effect - V1.0 Official Version Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13302381 · Last edited 31 January 2024 – 02:06:10 UTC by Wendy

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the players who have supported us throughout this journey, culminating in an incredible official release!

---Official Release Offer---

The official release of 'BlazBlue: Entropy Effect' comes with a launch discount of 22%, now priced at $17.15!

The DLC 'BlazBlue Entropy Effect - Launch Exclusive Content' and 'BlazBlue Entropy Effect - Soundtrack' are available together for just $19.06, which is 21% off the bundled package!

In appreciation of our players who supported us during the Iterative Testing and Early Access phases, we are gifting the DLC 'Launch Exclusive Content' and 'Soundtrack' to all EA players for free!

---Preview of Official Version Content---

Experience the ultimate gaming sensation with our brand-new Prototype Taokaka, 10 unique characters, over 200 Tactic styles, and more than 300 powerful moves and Potentials!



The Entropy Battlefield is now open for testing, whether solo or teaming up, face off against other skilled ACERs. Enjoy your 2vs10 fight!



Experience a thrilling adventure with a fresh game plot, a meticulously crafted story, and an enigmatic and unpredictable storyline.



With more defined and diverse builds, an enhanced combat experience, and new Potential trial features, you'll be blown away by the possibilities.



Experience clearer paths, supercharged Legacy Tactics, and a perfect balance of choice and randomness.



Revamped development system: Keep striving to upgrade your mind, for it will grant you the valor you need to triumph over Entropy's challenges!



Brace yourself for upgraded gameplay featuring the adrenaline-pumping Boss Rush!



Space Omega has been expertly optimized to offer an unparalleled exploration experience, complete with a wide range of build possibilities.



Would like to enjoy more? Take a breath and link to ACE!