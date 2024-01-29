Barn Finders - Treasure Hunt Part 1: Mice Invasion! 🐭🗺️

Greetings Treasure Hunters! 🕵️♂️💼
Embark on a thrilling adventure as the "Treasure Hunt Part 1" event unfolds in Barn Finders. Here's what you can expect:
Hidden Treasures Map:
- Discover a mysterious map in your pawn shop, unveiling the locations of hidden treasures across all maps. 🗺️🔍
- Navigate through various environments to uncover the treasures and add rare items to your collection. 🚗💎
Customization Bonanza:
- As part of the event, enjoy new customization options for your tools and equipment. 🛠️🎨
- Give your gear a unique and personalized touch as you dive into the treasure-hunting experience. 🌈✨
Mice-themed Items:
- Collect special mice-themed items scattered across the maps and turn them into valuable commodities. 💰🧀
Cross-Game Synergy:
- The mice invasion theme aligns seamlessly with the ongoing Farm Simulator development. 🎮🌟
- Encourage players to explore Farm Simulator, where they can face similar challenges in a different context. 👩🌾🚜
Stay Tuned for More:
Join us on this exciting journey, and keep an eye out for future cross-game events and collaborations. 🌐🤝
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2334600/Farm_Simulator/
Super Store Teaser:
Exciting news on the horizon! Soon, you'll be able to sell your hard-earned produce at the Super Store. But beware, the mice may cause chaos there too! 🛒🐭
🛒Be in the know! Follow the journey of Super Store on Steam. Add it to your wishlist today! 🌟
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2466000/Superstore_Simulator/
Changed files in this update