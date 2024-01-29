Barn Finders - Treasure Hunt Part 1: Mice Invasion! 🐭🗺️

Greetings Treasure Hunters! 🕵️‍♂️💼

Embark on a thrilling adventure as the "Treasure Hunt Part 1" event unfolds in Barn Finders. Here's what you can expect:

Hidden Treasures Map:

Discover a mysterious map in your pawn shop, unveiling the locations of hidden treasures across all maps. 🗺️🔍

Navigate through various environments to uncover the treasures and add rare items to your collection. 🚗💎



Customization Bonanza:

As part of the event, enjoy new customization options for your tools and equipment. 🛠️🎨

Give your gear a unique and personalized touch as you dive into the treasure-hunting experience. 🌈✨



Mice-themed Items:

Collect special mice-themed items scattered across the maps and turn them into valuable commodities. 💰🧀



Cross-Game Synergy:

The mice invasion theme aligns seamlessly with the ongoing Farm Simulator development. 🎮🌟

Encourage players to explore Farm Simulator, where they can face similar challenges in a different context. 👩‍🌾🚜



Stay Tuned for More:

Join us on this exciting journey, and keep an eye out for future cross-game events and collaborations. 🌐🤝

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2334600/Farm_Simulator/

Super Store Teaser:

Exciting news on the horizon! Soon, you'll be able to sell your hard-earned produce at the Super Store. But beware, the mice may cause chaos there too! 🛒🐭

🛒Be in the know! Follow the journey of Super Store on Steam. Add it to your wishlist today! 🌟

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2466000/Superstore_Simulator/