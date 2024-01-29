BUG: After copying the military camp, the settings of the two military camps are shared and mixed together.
Numerical adjustment: Cancel the restriction that brothers and sisters cannot get married.
BUG: The problem of the pyramid failing to spawn monsters every year
Optimization: Display that the collection location cannot be reached. When clicking on the prompt, display the connection between the collection location and the original location of the resident.
BUG: The dock in the king's territory is displayed on land
New feature: Shelling allies requires compensation or may lead to a declaration of war
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 29 January 2024
Experience optimization and bug fixes
