Patch notes: V 0.2.13.124

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Fixed bug in the circulation of the primary circuit when the pumps are at 100% speed.

Fixed bug in the thermostat of the Pressurizer heaters. The heaters stopped heating when you turned thermostar off.

Fixed bug in the absorption column, where it continued to emit an operating sound even though there was no coolant circulation.

Fixed bug in the circulation pump oil meter.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The experimental chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

