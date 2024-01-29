 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Update Version 0.3.9.9

Update Version 0.3.9.9

Build 13302256

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New achievement red dot: After unlocking a new achievement, a small red dot will be displayed on the new unlock achievement button to view what new content has been obtained. The red dot disappears when the mouse touches it.
  2. Game default settings adjustment: Change the battle hide interface to default hide
    3 Balance adjustment:
    Slightly reduce the health of the 15th wave monster
    Blocker damage growth increased
    Separation turret damage growth increased
    Precision Hunter Damage Growth Reduced
    Quantum lightning penetration damage reduced to 50%, increasing with level
    Quantum number critical hit rate reduced to 15%
    Quantum number penetration+3 is only effective for chaining
    Display 100% when dealing 100% damage (previously hidden)
    Storm attacks increase burning characteristics
  3. Alpha Galaxy's 10th wave boss snake head magnifies, with more pronounced weaknesses displayed
  4. Fix the bug where the current value exceeds the upper limit and cannot display the exceeded value

