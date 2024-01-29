- New achievement red dot: After unlocking a new achievement, a small red dot will be displayed on the new unlock achievement button to view what new content has been obtained. The red dot disappears when the mouse touches it.
- Game default settings adjustment: Change the battle hide interface to default hide
3 Balance adjustment:
Slightly reduce the health of the 15th wave monster
Blocker damage growth increased
Separation turret damage growth increased
Precision Hunter Damage Growth Reduced
Quantum lightning penetration damage reduced to 50%, increasing with level
Quantum number critical hit rate reduced to 15%
Quantum number penetration+3 is only effective for chaining
Display 100% when dealing 100% damage (previously hidden)
Storm attacks increase burning characteristics
- Alpha Galaxy's 10th wave boss snake head magnifies, with more pronounced weaknesses displayed
- Fix the bug where the current value exceeds the upper limit and cannot display the exceeded value
星际意志 Playtest update for 29 January 2024
Update Version 0.3.9.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
