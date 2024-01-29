 Skip to content

Multi Turret Academy update for 29 January 2024

0.7.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can vote for 2 vehicles to be added every week!
-You can find the voting entrance at the bottom left corner of the game's main menu.
-The voting list will rotate every week, and this time it includes vehicles from the United States and Japan with turrets.
-Each voting period will last for two days.
-Once the voting results are announced, I will add the winning vehicles to the game soon!

-Added a new music for the Contacts menu.
-Re-translated the Japanese text!

