Hi everyone!

The development of Realm of Dread has been completed and is leaving Early Access.

I will still continue to support the game and you can send your feedback and suggestions via the contact addresses below. I would like to thank everyone who showed interest and played the game during Early Access!

Stay tuned for the next project!

E-Mail: support@deltabright.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/hg2A3bPb3h

-Delta Bright