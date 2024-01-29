GRAPPIN Update・v1.0.7

Hi there,

GRAPPIN has been updated! (v1.0.7)

Changelist:

・Keyboard: the keys I, J, K, and L are now supported for controlling the character. Right Shift key can also be used for sprint. (for left-handed players)

Note: while a key remap feature is being considered, this fix should offer a more comfortable way for left-handed players to enjoy the game in the meantime.

・The difficulty in "Ancient City" area has been slightly adjusted.

・New confirmation popups have been implemented.

・In-game Control Guides have been adjusted to reflect the left-handed controls.

・Some adjustments in "The Peak" area have been made to improve the visibility.

・Performances in "Ancient City", "Forgotten Ridge" and "The Peak" areas have been improved.

・Minor bug fixing.

Please feel free to join GRAPPIN Discord server!

https://discord.gg/8y5a3bcadf

Thank you for playing!

Ahmin