 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eco Of The Wild update for 29 January 2024

Update Notes For Jan-29

Share · View all patches · Build 13302074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

.New Winter Zone added (with a cold system that will apply damage to players)
.New Area To Explore
.New Weather Type Added (Snow)
.Heat System Added (Always Make Sure Your Player Is Warm Enough)
.Minor Changes Made To The First Boss And His Guards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734881 Depot 2734881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link