.New Winter Zone added (with a cold system that will apply damage to players)
.New Area To Explore
.New Weather Type Added (Snow)
.Heat System Added (Always Make Sure Your Player Is Warm Enough)
.Minor Changes Made To The First Boss And His Guards
Eco Of The Wild update for 29 January 2024
Update Notes For Jan-29
