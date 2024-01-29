 Skip to content

宗门与妖兽 update for 29 January 2024

v2.1

Build 13301954

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Sorry, I made a mistake in the logic. I lost the pill and need to compensate for it. I will teach you how to add it yourself in the group

LV7 pill can be taken now, but the requirements are relatively high

