- Added Wormhole skill as the default active skill.
- Added three learnable skills.
- Added two red-tier gloves.
- Changed the magic attack bonus from gems to percentage-based.
- Adjusted the calculation method for enemy physical and magic defense.
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 29 January 2024
January 29th Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update