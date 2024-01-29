 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Main Deity Space Playtest update for 29 January 2024

January 29th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13301924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Wormhole skill as the default active skill.
  2. Added three learnable skills.
  3. Added two red-tier gloves.
  4. Changed the magic attack bonus from gems to percentage-based.
  5. Adjusted the calculation method for enemy physical and magic defense.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link