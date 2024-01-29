 Skip to content

Two Climbers update for 29 January 2024

Bug Fixes

  • Made the Ability Selection Wheel nicer to use.
  • Fixed a bug with player death involving the accuracy of respawning.
  • Changed a respawn position in Base Camp.
  • Changed a respawn position in Frozen Ruins.

