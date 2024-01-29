- Made the Ability Selection Wheel nicer to use.
- Fixed a bug with player death involving the accuracy of respawning.
- Changed a respawn position in Base Camp.
- Changed a respawn position in Frozen Ruins.
Bug Fixes
