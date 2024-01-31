 Skip to content

Froguelike update for 31 January 2024

Update notes for 0.1.5

It's Wednesday, my fronds!

This week we are adding a new feature to Froguelike, power-ups!

These peculiar bugs can be found in some chapters and they come in two variants (for now), the party time power-up and the super goop power-up.

If you are quick enough to catch up with the super goop you will get super sticky and through that sticky goop you will absorb all XP and froins that you didn't pick up yet.

If you get the party started a bunch of small friends will come and celebrate for a short while, they will eat as many bugs as they can! They will leave all the XP behind for you to clean up.

New:

  • Party time power-up
  • Super goop power-up

Improvements:

  • The damage text doesn't get bigger when damage gets bigger
  • Damage text is visible for half a second instead of a full second
  • Health bar always shows on top of everything else
  • Quest for unlocking Stanley is no longer hidden in the quest book
  • A disclaimer has been added to the game at start up (it can be set to not show again)

Party on, you sticky frogs!
Johanna and Rémi

