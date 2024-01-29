 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jetpack George! update for 29 January 2024

Version 2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13301773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following the release of the XBOX version of Jetpack George, we've now updated the Steam Version.
New features include full controller support, updated graphics and improved performance and bug fixes. Keep on running and flying!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2249961 Depot 2249961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link