Build 97: Three new Enemies!

Happy new cycle Cadets!

This year's first update brings three new enemies along with some improvements to the jump generator (combat):

These new units plus some improvements to the procedural generator give more variety to the combat.

The units present in each boss have also been slightly altered with these new units.

Other minor improvements:

Minor changes to the Combat Tutorial to make it more instructive and smaller.

Preliminary work for a future Achievements update.

Some minor improvements.

Minor improvements to the card text generator.

Card Search prices are now fixed.

"The Magician" reputation bugs fixed.

Thanks to all the players who reported bugs! :)

Our next big update should arrive in a month or so.

Until then, Cadets!