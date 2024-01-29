- Increased player walk speed
- Added credits
- Game will now prefer the AMD/Nvidia GPU in PCs with multiple graphics chips
- Added fast-forward+ speed option
- Updated world map with new tiles and assets
- New combat background: Railroads
The Dead Await: Prologue update for 29 January 2024
v0.7.7.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1682331 Depot 1682331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update