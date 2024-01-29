 Skip to content

The Dead Await: Prologue update for 29 January 2024

v0.7.7.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased player walk speed
  • Added credits
  • Game will now prefer the AMD/Nvidia GPU in PCs with multiple graphics chips
  • Added fast-forward+ speed option
  • Updated world map with new tiles and assets
  • New combat background: Railroads

