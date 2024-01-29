 Skip to content

Hidden Champion update for 29 January 2024

Hotfix 2024.05.01_2

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the deselection of individual marketing actions
    -Fixed a bug that prevented the marketing costs from being calculated correctly.
  • The end screens now appear when the goal has been reached or missed.

Changed files in this update

