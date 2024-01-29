 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Raider update for 29 January 2024

【Version 1.15】

Share · View all patches · Build 13301483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The clothing store added a new box for textile materials
Zombie bosses have a chance to drop the IC sensor card of the corresponding building
Added the [H] key to open the game manual, built in a temporary beginner guide, will later work with the quest system to do a more complete beginner guide mission
Chances of getting advanced items are increased by 2% overall
Increase access to materials
Reduces the rate of infection in difficult mode
The zombie wave tides has decreased
Lower prices for first aid kits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719291 Depot 2719291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link