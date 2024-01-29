【Version 1.15】

The clothing store added a new box for textile materials

Zombie bosses have a chance to drop the IC sensor card of the corresponding building

Added the [H] key to open the game manual, built in a temporary beginner guide, will later work with the quest system to do a more complete beginner guide mission

Chances of getting advanced items are increased by 2% overall

Increase access to materials

Reduces the rate of infection in difficult mode

The zombie wave tides has decreased

Lower prices for first aid kits