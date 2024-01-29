The clothing store added a new box for textile materials
Zombie bosses have a chance to drop the IC sensor card of the corresponding building
Added the [H] key to open the game manual, built in a temporary beginner guide, will later work with the quest system to do a more complete beginner guide mission
Chances of getting advanced items are increased by 2% overall
Increase access to materials
Reduces the rate of infection in difficult mode
The zombie wave tides has decreased
Lower prices for first aid kits
Night Raider update for 29 January 2024
【Version 1.15】
The clothing store added a new box for textile materials
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update