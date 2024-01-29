YoloX 1.1.1

This is a small update with several small tweaks and fixes as a followup to the big update last week. Most importantly a fix for the audio sensor not working for some folks.
UPDATES
- NEW: Added enable/disable setting for audio and motion sensors
- UPDATE: Toggling audio sensor will now only disable the function, not hide layers that use it.
- UPDATE: Added default hotkey for hide toggle: CTRL SHIFT T
- UPDATE: Adjusted audio and motion properties slightly on included crosshairs
- UPDATE: Create: Animation/Audio/Motion tabs now show a check icon if they are enabled.
- UPDATE: Collection: Added motion icon to indicate crosshairs with motion sensor
- UPDATE: Collection: Show group icon top left instead of top right.
- FIX: Audio sensor not working for some people
- FIX: Unbinding hotkeys not persisting
- FIX: Visual issue when reseting crosshair hotkeys
UPCOMING
- UPDATE: improve audio sensor by isolating frequencies to reduce feedback from environment noise.
- NEW: new blending and effects
Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - [Email](mailto:support@dragonrisegames.com)
May you guru in your pew pew! ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update