YoloX 1.1.1

This is a small update with several small tweaks and fixes as a followup to the big update last week. Most importantly a fix for the audio sensor not working for some folks.

NEW: Added enable/disable setting for audio and motion sensors

UPDATE: Toggling audio sensor will now only disable the function, not hide layers that use it.

UPDATE: Added default hotkey for hide toggle: CTRL SHIFT T

UPDATE: Adjusted audio and motion properties slightly on included crosshairs

UPDATE: Create: Animation/Audio/Motion tabs now show a check icon if they are enabled.

UPDATE: Collection: Added motion icon to indicate crosshairs with motion sensor

UPDATE: Collection: Show group icon top left instead of top right.

FIX: Audio sensor not working for some people

FIX: Unbinding hotkeys not persisting

FIX: Visual issue when reseting crosshair hotkeys

UPCOMING

UPDATE: improve audio sensor by isolating frequencies to reduce feedback from environment noise.

NEW: new blending and effects

Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - [Email](mailto:support@dragonrisegames.com)

May you guru in your pew pew! ːsteamhappyː