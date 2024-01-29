 Skip to content

YoloX update for 29 January 2024

YoloX 1.1.1

Build 13301459

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update with several small tweaks and fixes as a followup to the big update last week. Most importantly a fix for the audio sensor not working for some folks.

UPDATES
  • NEW: Added enable/disable setting for audio and motion sensors
  • UPDATE: Toggling audio sensor will now only disable the function, not hide layers that use it.
  • UPDATE: Added default hotkey for hide toggle: CTRL SHIFT T
  • UPDATE: Adjusted audio and motion properties slightly on included crosshairs
  • UPDATE: Create: Animation/Audio/Motion tabs now show a check icon if they are enabled.
  • UPDATE: Collection: Added motion icon to indicate crosshairs with motion sensor
  • UPDATE: Collection: Show group icon top left instead of top right.
  • FIX: Audio sensor not working for some people
  • FIX: Unbinding hotkeys not persisting
  • FIX: Visual issue when reseting crosshair hotkeys
UPCOMING
  • UPDATE: improve audio sensor by isolating frequencies to reduce feedback from environment noise.
  • NEW: new blending and effects

Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - [Email](mailto:support@dragonrisegames.com)

May you guru in your pew pew! ːsteamhappyː

